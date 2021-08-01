Inter-provincial bus services resume operation; trains to resume tomorrow

August 1, 2021   02:26 pm

Measures have been taken to resume public transport services between the provinces with the public servants being called to work as per usual from tomorrow (August 02).

However, bus and train services will be operated with the intention of providing transport facilities only to those who leave for work.

Meanwhile, inter-provincial bus services resumed from today (August 01). The operation of buses on the Southern Expressway also commenced this morning.

However, employees of bus services claim that there is a considerable shortage of passengers.

Long-distance buses resumed operations from Kandy this morning, as per Ada Derana regional correspondent.

General Manager of the Railways Dhammika Jayasundara stated that the train service between the provinces will commence from tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories