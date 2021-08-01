STF cracks fuel smuggling racket at expressway construction site

STF cracks fuel smuggling racket at expressway construction site

August 1, 2021   06:10 pm

The officials of the Gonahena Special Task Force (STF) camp have cracked a racket stealing fuel from vehicles used at the construction site of the Central Expressway.

Seven individuals have been arrested in the raid carried out near the Wadurawa Railway Station.

It has been revealed that the suspects had been involved in the smuggling of fuel from the vehicles utilized by the Chinese construction company for a long time.

Along with the suspects, a bowser filled with fuel, and 5 other trucks have been seized by the STF.

In addition, 08 mobile phones and Rs 42,200 in cash have also been taken into custody.

The arrestees are residents of Uva Pelwatta, Kadawatha, Veyangoda, Bandaragama, Dehiattakandiya, and Matara, aged 24, 25, 40, 46, 47, and 50 years.

The suspects and seized property have been handed over to the Veyangoda Police for onward investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories