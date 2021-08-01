Employees in education sector also recalled to work

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education has requested all provincial, zonal and divisional education authorities, principals, teachers and non-academic staff to follow the Circular on recalling public sector employees to work from August 02.

The government on Friday (July 30) decided to call all state sector employees back to work from Monday (August 02).

Later, Secretary to President, P.B. Jayasundera officially informed the decision to Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government J.J. Rathnasiri.

Accordingly, the Circular on recalling public servants to work was published yesterday.

The decision was taken with the intention of giving priority to restore normalcy in the public service as majority of public servants have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, teachers across the island withdrew from conducting online lessons on July 12, demanding solutions for anomalies in salaries, ‘forced quarantining’ protesters, and several other issues.

The strike, joined by a total of 17 trade unions representing school principals and teachers including the Ceylon Independent Teachers’ Services Union (ITSU), has been going on for more than 20 days now.