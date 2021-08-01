Daily COVID infections climb over 2,500

A total of 855 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 30), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,510.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,490 of the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster. The remaining 20 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 311,349.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that as many as 278,910 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,508.

Nearly 28,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.