Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in Hambantota district.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kaluthara to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in these sea areas. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.