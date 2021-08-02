Teachers and principals decide not to report for duty today

All teachers and principals island-wide are required to report for their duties today (August 02) as per a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Service, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

According to Secretary of the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, officers and staff of all the Provincial Departments of Education, Zonal and Divisional Education Offices and the academic and non-academic staff of all schools should report for duty today.

However, the teachers’ and principals’ trade unions have decided not to report for duty today.

Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union Joseph Stalin said that the Secretary to the Ministry of Education had been informed in writing of his trade union decision.

“We are already on a trade union action. This announcement has been made in a situation where that trade union action is ongoing. We have clearly stated not to report to work today. If there is no positive response tomorrow, we will march to Colombo in a motorcade.”