Birth, death, and marriage certificate copies issued online

Copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates will be issued online from today (August 02), the Registrar General’s Department said.

The Department stated that the application for relevant certificates can be made using mobile phones and computers, and payments can be made using Visa and MasterCard.

The requested copies of certificates can be obtained by express mail or at the nearest Divisional Secretariat.

Further information can be obtained from the website www.rgd.gov.lk or by calling 0112 889 518.