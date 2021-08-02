Dr. Hemantha Herath on a possible third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath, at a press conference held today (August 02), spoke on the possibility of a third shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “The most common method against viruses is annual vaccination. Thereby, considering scientifically, there is a good chance that it would be the same for this new virus.”

Dr. Herath said that many countries are considering giving a third dose or an additional dose annually.

“The situation in Sri Lanka is similar. Based on the data available, it’s important to be prepared for that in the future.”