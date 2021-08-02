Next consignment of AstraZeneca jabs to arrive on Saturday

August 2, 2021   04:29 pm

Another consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines is due to arrive in Sri Lanka on Saturday (August 07), President’s Media Division announced.

At the personal request of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and the Government of Japan have decided to supply 1.456 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

The first consignment of 728,460 doses was delivered to Sri Lanka last Saturday (July 31).

Japanese Ambassador Akira Sugiyama officially handed over the consignment to the President at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (August 02).

Accordingly, the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca commenced at 20 selected centers in the Western Province.

