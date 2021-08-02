24-hour water cut in several areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has announced a 24-hour water cut in several aeras in and around Wattala from 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (03) due to laying of pipelines across the Hendala Bridge and connecting it to the main water supply line.



Accordingly, the water supply to the following areas will be interrupted due to this:

A section of the Wattala – Negombo Road, a secton of Mabola, Welikadamulla, Hendala Road and all byroads up to Nayakakanda Junction, Alwis Town, Maradana Road, Puwakwaththa Road, Galagahaduwa and a section of Kerawalapitiya.