Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic posting a message on Twitter.

Re-tweeting the recent congratulatory message by WHO Sri Lanka on vaccinating over 500,000 in a single day twice in a row, the Chief said Sri Lanka is on track to fully vaccinate 10% of its population ahead of the September target.

Ghebreyesus also thanked the Sri Lankan government and people for their efforts, and continued vigilance on public health and social measures to suppress the virus.

Glad to see that #SriLanka is on track to fully vaccinate 10% of its population ahead of the #VaccinEquity September target! Thanks to the Government and people of 🇱🇰 for their efforts, and continued vigilance on proven public health and social measures to suppress the virus. https://t.co/BJLUlomN4T — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 1, 2021

In response to his endorsement, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted a thank you message saying Sri Lanka is committed to ensuring immunity for all people in the country.

Thank you, @DrTedros. We are committed to ensuring immunity for all people of #SriLanka. Together we shall emerge victorious. https://t.co/TjulaeQQWT — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) August 2, 2021

In a return tweet, the WHO Director-General thanked President Rajapaksa for his commitment.

Dr. Ghebreyesus stated that the WHO will continue working closely with the government and people of Sri Lanka to end the pandemic.