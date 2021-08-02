Coronavirus: 1,680 fresh cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
August 2, 2021 07:31 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,680 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (02).
All new cases are associated with the New year Covid-19 cluster.
This increases the total number of cases associated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, Prisons and New Year clusters so far to 304,497.
Meanwhile the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country has climbed to 313,029.
Presently a total of 27,653 coronavirus infected patients are undergoing treatment while total recoveries stands at 280,868.