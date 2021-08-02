Coronavirus: 1,680 fresh cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,680 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (02).

All new cases are associated with the New year Covid-19 cluster.

This increases the total number of cases associated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, Prisons and New Year clusters so far to 304,497.

Meanwhile the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country has climbed to 313,029.

Presently a total of 27,653 coronavirus infected patients are undergoing treatment while total recoveries stands at 280,868.