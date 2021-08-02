Sixty-three more COVID fatalities reported

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 63 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (August 01).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 4,571.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 27 females and 36 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, seventeen victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 46 are aged 60 and above.