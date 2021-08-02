Daily COVID caseload moves to 2,382

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 702 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,382.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 313,769.

As many as 280,868 recoveries and 4,571 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 28,393 active cases are currently under medical care.