Qatar sets rules for arrivals from Sri Lanka, five other Asian countries

Qatar on Sunday has updated its travel policy for travelers coming from six Asian countries, including Sri Lanka, and set up a mandatory hotel quarantine for them.

Starting from today (August 02), arrivals from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Bangladesh who have got vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in Qatar will go into two-day hotel quarantine, Qatari health ministry said.

Passengers vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the state of Qatar, are allowed to take PCR test results on the second day and the quarantine period will end after obtaining a negative PCR test.

According to the ministry, unvaccinated residents coming from these countries will have to go into hotel quarantine for ten days.

Travelers who show symptoms of infection will be screened as necessary, depending on the opinion of the medical team at the airport or entry points to the country, the ministry added

Qatar, which has a population of 2.7 million including 2.3 million expats, started mass vaccinations against the virus on December 23.

On July 8, the Qatari interior ministry announced resuming the issuance of tourist and family entry visas.

