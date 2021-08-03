194 sent back with warning over attempt to violate travel restrictions
File photo

194 sent back with warning over attempt to violate travel restrictions

August 3, 2021   08:56 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 94 more persons within the last 24 hours for violating quarantine regulations, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

As many as 10,413 arrests have been made by the police so far with regard to quarantine law violations, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

In addition, 8,849 persons had been subjected to inspection at 13 entry and exit points in the Western Province yesterday (August 02).

A total of 139 persons had been identified as violating the provincial traffic restrictions before being sent back with a warning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories