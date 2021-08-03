194 sent back with warning over attempt to violate travel restrictions

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 94 more persons within the last 24 hours for violating quarantine regulations, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

As many as 10,413 arrests have been made by the police so far with regard to quarantine law violations, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

In addition, 8,849 persons had been subjected to inspection at 13 entry and exit points in the Western Province yesterday (August 02).

A total of 139 persons had been identified as violating the provincial traffic restrictions before being sent back with a warning.