244,251 second doses of AstraZeneca rolled out within 2 days

A total of 174,985 second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered yesterday (August 02).

This brings the count of AstraZeneca second doses administered within the past 2 days to a total of 244,251.

In addition, the first dose of the AstraZeneca jabs was administered in the Kegalle District yesterday. State Minster Prof. Channa Jayasumana said that 22,981 first doses of the UK-manufactured vaccine were rolled out in the district within the day.

With the donation of 728,460 AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, Sri Lanka commenced administering the second dose for those who had received its first dose at the start of the country’s inoculation drive.

After a period of difficulty in procuring adequate AstraZeneca jabs for the administration of the second dose, Sri Lanka commenced the rolling out of the jabs just a day after the stocks arrived on Saturday (July 31).

To expedite the process, Sri Lanka Army launched a 24-hour vaccine drive at the Viharamahadevi Park and Diyatha Uyana.