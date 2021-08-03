Junior staff in hospitals to report sick leave for 2 days

Junior staff in hospitals to report sick leave for 2 days

August 3, 2021   10:01 am

The junior staff of hospitals island-wide have decided to engage in a trade union action and report sick leave today (03) and tomorrow (04).

The General Secretary of the Joint Health Services Union, Ven. Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero this action is based on several demands to ensure the safety of the junior staff in hospitals.

The Thero said, “We are taking this action based on 12 demands. At the moment, the junior staff in the hospitals are unable to continue their work. They need more facilities to provide quality health care. These issues are being dragged out without a solution.”

