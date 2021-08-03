Former ETI Finance directors released on bail

Former ETI Finance directors released on bail

August 3, 2021   10:49 am

The Colombo High Court today (August 03) released the four former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited, who are accused of misappropriating deposits to the tune of Rs. 7 billion.

Accordingly, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe were released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each.

They were also served indictments when the case was taken up before High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne this morning.

The case will be called before the Colombo High Court again on the 8th of September.

In January this year, the four suspects were taken into custody on charges of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering and other offences.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories