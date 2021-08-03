Coronavirus: 1,902 more patients recover

A total of 1,902 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 282,770.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 313,769 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 26,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,571.