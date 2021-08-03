Coronavirus: 1,902 more patients recover

Coronavirus: 1,902 more patients recover

August 3, 2021   02:34 pm

A total of 1,902 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 282,770.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 313,769 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 26,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,571.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories