SLMA urges people to limit movement

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) has urged the members of the public to limit their movement within the coming two months as much as possible until the majority of the population is vaccinated against the COVID-19.

SLMA’s chairwoman, Dr. Padma Gunaratne, who addressed a media briefing in Colombo, stated that the public should be the most careful when using public transport services.

“The increase in novel coronavirus patients is very high now. That is why we cautioned of this uptick two weeks ago. How the next two weeks will turn out is already decided.”

Speaking further, Dr. Gunaratne said, “People in this country know how the second lockdown was spent. We did not get the best results out of the second lockdown.”

She urged the public to take precautionary measures and to wear the face masks at all times when they step out of the house.