Online registration for 2021 electoral register

The Election Commission has launched a program for the online application to register in the 2021 Electoral Roll.

Accordingly, information related to the new online registration process can be accessed by visiting the Election Commission website, www.election.gov.lk.

Registration of Sri Lankan citizens who have attained the age of 18 years who are eligible to be included in the 2021 Electoral Register, correction of mistakes or typographical errors in the names in the existing Electoral Register, change of residence, registration of voters unregistered in 2020 will be carried out under this program.

Any queries or issues regarding the process can be forwarded to the email address eservices@election.gov.lk, the Commission said.