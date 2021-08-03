Gammanpila goes into self-isolation
August 3, 2021 09:34 pm
Minister Udaya Gammanpila has gone into self-isolation after several officials at the Ministry of Energy test positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, Gammanpila stated that the ministry will be closed off until Friday (August 06) owing to the prevailing situation.
The minister, who tested negative in a rapid antigen test, has however, decided to self-isolate from today (August 03).
“Ministry of Energy is closed until Friday 6th after sanitization because several officers were found positive for COVID-19. Although my antigen test recorded negative, I am in quarantine from today.”
