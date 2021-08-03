Gammanpila goes into self-isolation

August 3, 2021   09:34 pm

Minister Udaya Gammanpila has gone into self-isolation after several officials at the Ministry of Energy test positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Gammanpila stated that the ministry will be closed off until Friday (August 06) owing to the prevailing situation.

The minister, who tested negative in a rapid antigen test, has however, decided to self-isolate from today (August 03).

“Ministry of Energy is closed until Friday 6th after sanitization because several officers were found positive for COVID-19.  Although my antigen test recorded negative, I am in quarantine from today.”

 

