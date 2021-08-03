Daily coronavirus cases count exceeds 2,400

A total of 1,044 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 30), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,450.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,423 of the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 316,219.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that as many as 282,770 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,645.

More than 28,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.