Spells of showers in several areas including Western Province

Several spells of showers can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, a few showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Kalutara to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam. It can increase up to 50 kmph at times in these sea areas. The wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.