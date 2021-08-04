Over 370,000 AstraZeneca second doses rolled out within three days

Sri Lanka ramped up the national inoculation drive on Tuesday (August 03), with the administration of 116,664 second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccines.

This brings the total number of AstraZeneca vaccinations rolled out has risen to 370,761, according to the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

In addition, 25,509 first doses of the UK-developed jabs have also been rolled out yesterday.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana went on to urge the remaining 170,000 individuals, who are yet to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca jab, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sri Lanka resumed the administration of AstraZeneca vaccines following the arrival of a shipment donated by the government of Japan under the COVAX facility on Saturday (July 31).

To expedite the process, Sri Lanka Army is operating a 24-hour vaccine drive at the Viharamahadevi Park and Diyatha Uyana.