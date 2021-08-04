KNDU Bill not presented on Friday, Chamal says in parliament

August 4, 2021   02:47 pm

The government has decided not to present the proposed Kothalawala National Defence University (KNDU) Bill in parliament on Friday (August 06).

State Minister of State Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa mentioned this at the parliament today (August 04).

He said that the government intends to give more time for the public to express their views on the matter.

This was in response to a question posed by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

