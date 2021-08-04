Man arrested for spitting at PHI remanded

The man who was arrested for spitting at a spitting at a Public Health Inspector (PHI) attached to Narammala MOH Office has been remanded until the 17th of August.

The 48-year-old was produced Kuliyapitiya Court earlier today.

The father of a COVID-infected individual was taken into custody for spitting at a PHI on duty who came to check on them at their house in Puskoladeniya, Giriulla on Tuesday (August 03).

According to the reports, the man in question, obstructing the duties of the relevant PHI, had also attempted to assault him.

Thereby, the Giriulla Police arrested the 48-year-old, who is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.