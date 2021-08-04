Dozens arrested at protest in front of Presidential Secretariat

The police have arrested 42individuals over unruly behaviour during a protest staged in front of the Presidential Secretariat today (August 04).

Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that statements are being recorded from the arrestees.

They are to be produced before the court under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.

Reportedly, 26 males and 16 females are among the arrestees.

They were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, blocking a main road and behaving in violation of quarantine regulations.

Earlier today, teacher-principal trade unions arrived in Colombo in four vehicle parades, demanding solutions for their salary anomaly issue. Owing to the situation, traffic congestion was also reported near the Presidential Secretariat.

The protesters had commenced the four vehicle processions near Nawaloka Grounds on Negombo Road, Kadawatha Interchange on Kandy Road, Pannipitiya Dharmapala Vidyalaya and Moratuwa on Galle Road.