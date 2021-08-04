Five vaccine centres to roll out Sinopharm first dose for people above 60 years

Five vaccine centres to roll out Sinopharm first dose for people above 60 years

August 4, 2021   05:58 pm

The government has arranged five vaccination centres in the Colombo District for people aged above 60 years to receive their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine, says Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, the vaccinations will be rolled out at the following locations from 8.30 am tomorrow (August 05):

• National Hospital in Colombo
• Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Kalubowila
• Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Angoda
• District General Hospital, Avissawella
• Viharamahadevi Park

