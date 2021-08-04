Sri Lanka reports 1,720 new COVID cases

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,720 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (August 04).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 317,914.

Presently 28,745 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 284,524.