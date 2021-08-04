Rapid antigen tests carried out on arrested protesters

The protesters, who were arrested during a demonstration in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (August 04), have been directed to rapid antigen tests, Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says.

A total of 44 individuals were taken into custody earlier today on charges of unlawful assembly, unruly behaviour, blocking of a main road and the conduct in violation of quarantine regulations.

According to the police spokesman, 22 male teachers, 16 female teachers and 06 others are among the arrestees.

Protesting teacher-principal trade unions had arrived in Colombo in four vehicle parades, demanding solutions for their salary anomaly issue. Owing to the situation, traffic congestion was also reported near the Presidential Secretariat.

The protesters had commenced the four vehicle processions near Nawaloka Grounds on Negombo Road, Kadawatha Interchange on Kandy Road, Pannipitiya Dharmapala Vidyalaya and Moratuwa on Galle Road.

The police have recorded statements from the protesters under arrest and they are to be produced before the court under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.