Daily COVID case count soars past 2,500 with deaths spike by 82

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 823 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,543.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 318,755.

As many as 284,524 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 29,586 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 82 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday (August 03).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,727.

This is currently the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a single day.