Showers expected in three provinces today

August 5, 2021   07:34 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district.


Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. It can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

