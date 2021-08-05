Arrested protesters test Covid-19 negative in rapid antigen tests

August 5, 2021   07:45 am

The protesters, who were arrested during a demonstration in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday (August 04), have tested negative for COVID-19.

They were directed to rapid antigen tests last evening after the police recorded statements from them.

Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the arrestees are expected to be produced before the court today (August 05) under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.

The police had arrested a total of 44 individuals on charges of unlawful assembly, unruly behaviour, blocking of a main road and the conduct in violation of quarantine regulations.

According to the police spokesman, 22 male teachers, 16 female teachers and 06 others are among the arrestees.

Protesting teacher-principal trade unions had arrived in Colombo in four vehicle parades, demanding solutions for their salary anomaly issue. The situation also caused traffic congestion near the Presidential Secretariat.

