Health sector workers launch token strike

Health workers will engage in a token strike today (August 05) from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm, the Government Nursing Officers’ Association says.

According to its chairman Saman Ratnapriya, the token strike was launched as a protest against the circular issued by the government on compulsory recall of health sector employees to work.

Meanwhile, the discussion held with the Ministry of Health in this regard also fell through, he added.

Speaking further, Ratnapriya said the trade union action will not be carried out at Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital, Castle Street Hospital for Women and at the Apeksha Hospital.

He, accordingly, urged the government to revoke the relevant circular for health workers and to provide them with allowances and other benefits as promised.