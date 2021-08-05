Health sector workers launch token strike

Health sector workers launch token strike

August 5, 2021   09:11 am

Health workers will engage in a token strike today (August 05) from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm, the Government Nursing Officers’ Association says.

According to its chairman Saman Ratnapriya, the token strike was launched as a protest against the circular issued by the government on compulsory recall of health sector employees to work.

Meanwhile, the discussion held with the Ministry of Health in this regard also fell through, he added.

Speaking further, Ratnapriya said the trade union action will not be carried out at Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital, Castle Street Hospital for Women and at the Apeksha Hospital.

He, accordingly, urged the government to revoke the relevant circular for health workers and to provide them with allowances and other benefits as promised.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories