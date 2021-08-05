Health sector trade union action called off

Several health sector trade unions have decided to call off their trade union action which was launched this morning (August 05).

Health workers of nearly 600 hospitals across the country launched a trade union action to withdraw from duties from 7.00 am today.

The strike lasted nearly 04 hours since its inception.

However, it was decided to suspend the trade union action as discussions notes regarding the agreements reached have been issued to the relevant trade unions, the Joint Federation of Supplementary Medical Services stated.