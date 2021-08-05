Seek medical advice if fever persists over two days - Dr. Hemantha Herath

Seek medical advice if fever persists over two days - Dr. Hemantha Herath

August 5, 2021   12:24 pm

Medical advice should be sought immediately if a fever persists for over two days, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath says.

Dr Herath pointed out that currently there is an increased risk of deaths due to dengue.

“The outbreak of dengue from May to September is something we usually expect.

However, Dengue is not like COVID. You can’t avoid [dengue] with social distancing. This is likely to spread faster than that. Therefore, you must do all you can to prevent dengue.

It is important to seek medical advice if you have fever for more than two days. Don’t wait for it to go away”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories