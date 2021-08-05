Seek medical advice if fever persists over two days - Dr. Hemantha Herath

Medical advice should be sought immediately if a fever persists for over two days, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath says.

Dr Herath pointed out that currently there is an increased risk of deaths due to dengue.

“The outbreak of dengue from May to September is something we usually expect.

However, Dengue is not like COVID. You can’t avoid [dengue] with social distancing. This is likely to spread faster than that. Therefore, you must do all you can to prevent dengue.

It is important to seek medical advice if you have fever for more than two days. Don’t wait for it to go away”