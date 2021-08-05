Govt. decides not to recall pregnant women in public service to work; new circular to be issued

The government will not recall pregnant women in the public service to normal services with immediate effect, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Addressing the parliamentary session this afternoon (August 05), Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that a new circular in this regard will be issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

In addition, the government has decided to call back other employees in the public service to work in two shifts per week.

Speaking further, the state minister said necessary measures will be taken to administer COVID vaccines to public servants aged below 30 years.

The government recently issued a circular recalling state sector employees to work from the 2nd of August, in order to restore normalcy in the public service. However, health experts raised concerns about the move, warning that ill-timed relaxation of restrictions in movement will lead to a surge in novel coronavirus infections.