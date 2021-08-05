44 arrested during protest near Presidential Secretariat granted bail

The 44 protesters, who were arrested during a demonstration in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Wednesday (August 04), have been granted bail.

They were produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today (August 05) under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.

According to reports, the vehicles of the protesters, taken into custody by the police, were also ordered to be released.

On Wednesday, teacher-principal trade unions arrived in Colombo in four vehicle parades, demanding solutions for their salary anomaly issue. They later staged a protest near the Presidential Secretariat, causing traffic congestion in the area.

The police had arrested 22 male teachers, 16 female teachers and 06 others on charges of unlawful assembly, unruly behaviour, blocking of a main road and the conduct in violation of quarantine regulations.