Integrated homecare program for asymptomatic patients from Monday

An integrated homecare-based treatment program for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients is to commence from Monday (August 09).

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the program will be implemented island-wide.

The treatment program will be carried out under medical supervision for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization.

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to exhaust the country’s healthcare system.

The aggravating pandemic situation is threatening to dwindle the capacity of key hospitals across the island.

The National Hospital in Colombo, Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila are among the major government hospitals that have exceeded their capacity.

Meanwhile, The Karapitiya Teaching Hospital and Ratnapura Teaching Hospital have declared a ‘state of emergency ‘within their premises.

Against this backdrop, the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) raised concerns about the rapid spread of Delta variant in the country and urged the government to revisit its COVID-19 restriction protocols.

They pointed out that the capacity of the healthcare system to accommodate oxygen-dependent patients has virtually reached its ‘tipping point’ now.