The Director General of Health Services today confirmed another 94 coronavirus related deaths for August 04, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 4,821.

Forty-nine of the victims are reportedly males while the remaining 45 are females. Two female victims are below the age of 30.

Nineteen are between 30-59 years of age while 73 of the Covid-19 deaths are persons aged 60 and above.