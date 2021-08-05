Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa says that there are several reasons why Sri Lankan athletes have not been able to win an Olympic medal.

Responding to Olympic-related queries in the Parliament today (August 05), he said that some athletes participated in the Olympic Games with the mentality of going on a trip.

“A country usually prepares for 10 to 15 years to secure an Olympic medal. But in our country, these programs change every 6 months. That is why we have created a plan for until 2032 under the guidance of Sports Council, to secure such wins.”

Minister Namal stated that only 03 athletes from the country’s Olympics team had surpassed the required level of refinement; them being Mathilda Karlsson, Milka Gehani, and Yupun Abeykoon.

The remaining athletes were chosen for the team through wildcards, he added.

He said that a long-term plan targeting the Olympic Games is currently underway and the government hopes to give international training for at least some of these athletes.

“Due to the discipline that was broken from the beginning, some went for the Olympic Games leaving behind the shoes in Sri Lanka. For some athletes, this is just a trip. That is why they cannot achieve even their personal best at the Olympics.”

Responding to a question raised by MP Hesha Withanage, the Sports Minister said that the local Olympic Committee had been responsible for the official attire of the athletes.

“However, it has been noted that some athletes had requested to wear their usual attire [for the games]. However, I have called for a report on this. This cannot be allowed to happen.”

The Sports Minister pointed out that local sportspersons have no code of conduct.

He added that a sportsperson’s code of conduct will also be included in the bill that is expected to be passed in parliament in January.

Minister Rajapaksa also spoke on the entourage that accompanied the athletes to the Olympic Games in Japan.

“Only the State Minister and I joined the Olympics delegation. Other Ministers visited Japan for their official ministerial duties. If your issue is with Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, his businesses are in Japan. He even bought my ticket.

Your [MP Withanage] issue here is using private funds to attend the Olympics instead of using government funds. On other days, the issue was going on trips using government funds.”