Covid-19: with 784 new cases, daily count climbs to 2,669

August 5, 2021   10:11 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health reports that another 784 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, pushing the daily count of new cases to 2,669.
 
This brings the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus identified in the country to 321,429.

Sri Lanka’s total recoveries stands at 286,365 while over 30,000 covid positive patients are currently being treated at hospitals. 

The death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus is 4,821.

