Female dead body found in gunny sack at shop in Valachchenai

The body of a woman has been recovered from a gunny sack at a shop located in Valachchenai.

On Thursday evening (Aug. 05), Valachchenai Police had received a complaint about a missing woman. According to the complainant, the 55-year-old had left her home in Valachchenai to go to the bank.

While looking into the missing female, the police officers received a tip-off about two suspicious gunny sacks at a shop selling aquarium fish and aluminium equipment in the Valachchenai town.

Upon inspection, the police discovered the remains of a deceased female in one of the gunny sacks.

The owner of the shop has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The police suspect that the dead body belongs to the woman who went missing from her home.

Further investigations have uncovered that the three-wheeler driver, who drove the missing woman off to the bank, had delivered the two gunny sacks to the relevant shop.

Accordingly, the police have also arrested the three-wheeler driver in question over the incident.