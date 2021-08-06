Dr. Jeewandara warns of ultrafast spread of Delta variant in Colombo

Dr. Jeewandara warns of ultrafast spread of Delta variant in Colombo

August 6, 2021   12:31 pm

Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is sweeping through Colombo at an alarming speed, Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura University says.

In a tweet, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara stated that the PCR samples from Colombo have revealed that more than 75% of the patients detected within the last week are infected with the Delta strain.

However, only 19.3% of Delta COVID-19 cases were detected during the first week of July, he said further.

In what he called the “ultrafast spread” of the Delta variant in Colombo, Dr. Jeewandara also showed a graph depicting how this highly transmissible variant of concern has reversed the pandemic situation just within a month, overtaking the spread of Alpha strain.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories