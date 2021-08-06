Dr. Jeewandara warns of ultrafast spread of Delta variant in Colombo

Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is sweeping through Colombo at an alarming speed, Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura University says.

In a tweet, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara stated that the PCR samples from Colombo have revealed that more than 75% of the patients detected within the last week are infected with the Delta strain.

However, only 19.3% of Delta COVID-19 cases were detected during the first week of July, he said further.

In what he called the “ultrafast spread” of the Delta variant in Colombo, Dr. Jeewandara also showed a graph depicting how this highly transmissible variant of concern has reversed the pandemic situation just within a month, overtaking the spread of Alpha strain.