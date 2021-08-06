Delta variant cases detected in Sri Lanka rise to 117

Delta variant cases of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka so far now stand at 117, says Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura.

The increase has been observed in an island-wide random sample check of COVID-infected individuals.

Dr. Jeewandara also warned that the Delta variant is spreading in Colombo at an alarming rate.

According to him, more than 75% of patients identified in Colombo last week are infected with this highly transmissible strain of SARS-CoV-2.