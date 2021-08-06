Health guidelines for wedding ceremonies revised

Sri Lanka has announced revised health guidelines for wedding ceremonies in light of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to allow only 150 guests to be accommodated for a wedding at a venue with a seating capacity of over 500 persons.

At the same time only 100 guests are allowed for weddings at venues with a seating capacity of less than 500 persons.

Meanwhile the maximum number of people allowed to attend a funeral at any given time has also been limited to 25.

These revisions of health guidelines will come into effect from midnight today (Aug 06).