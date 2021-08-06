Coronavirus: 1,942 more patients discharged upon recovery

A total of 1,942 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 288,307.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 321,429 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 28,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,821.