Ranjan Ramanayake tests positive for COVID-19

Incarcerated former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prisons Department said.

In January, Ramanayake was convicted over contempt of court and was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment.

He is currently under medical care at the COVID-19 treatment unit at the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando tweeted that he went into self-isolation after meeting Ramanayake at a funeral.

On Wednesday (August 04), the prison officials had escorted the former parliamentarian to the funeral of one of his close relatives.