Ranjan Ramanayake tests positive for COVID-19

Ranjan Ramanayake tests positive for COVID-19

August 6, 2021   04:09 pm

Incarcerated former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prisons Department said.

In January, Ramanayake was convicted over contempt of court and was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment.

He is currently under medical care at the COVID-19 treatment unit at the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando tweeted that he went into self-isolation after meeting Ramanayake at a funeral.

On Wednesday (August 04), the prison officials had escorted the former parliamentarian to the funeral of one of his close relatives.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories