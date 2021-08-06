Ranjan Ramanayake tests positive for COVID-19
August 6, 2021 04:09 pm
Incarcerated former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prisons Department said.
In January, Ramanayake was convicted over contempt of court and was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment.
He is currently under medical care at the COVID-19 treatment unit at the Angunakolapelessa Prison.
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando tweeted that he went into self-isolation after meeting Ramanayake at a funeral.
On Wednesday (August 04), the prison officials had escorted the former parliamentarian to the funeral of one of his close relatives.
I will be self isolating from now as I met Ranjan ayya when he was brought to his relatives funeral earlier this week. I hope he gets well soon. #StaySafe everyone https://t.co/nGHPJm8JMW— Harin Fernando (@fernandoharin) August 6, 2021